SOVAH Health welcomes Brandon Mullins, MD

Radiation Oncology provider joins Sovah Ravenel Oncology Center

Sovah Health announced today that Brandon Mullins, MD has joined Ravenel Oncology Center and will be providing specialty care for oncology patients.

“We are excited to welcome Brandon to our team of providers at Ravenel Oncology Center,” said Dale Alward, Chief Executive Officer of Sovah Health – Martinsville. “His experience and education, combined with passion for his patients, will help us expand our cancer and clinical trial program to meet the healthcare needs of our region.”

Dr. Mullins received his Doctor of Medicine from University of Chapel Hill School of Medicine (Chapel Hill, NC), Master of Science from Hampton University (Hampton, VA), and Bachelor of Art with double minor in Biology and Chemistry from Duke University (Durham, NC). He completed his residency in Radiation Oncology at University of North Carolina Hospital where he received several awards and honors.

Dr. Mullins will work closely with our surgical and medical oncologists to coordinate care. At Ravenel Oncology Center, Dr. Mullins will use the latest techniques to accurately target his patient’s radiation therapy to cancer and minimize exposure of healthy tissue to radiation. He specializes in general management of adult oncology patients with radiation therapy. Dr. Mullins is accepting new patients, and appointments may be made by calling 276.666.7827. The oncology center is located at 320 Hospital Dr. in Martinsville, VA.