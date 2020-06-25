New Bassett basketball coach named

The School Board of Henry County approved the Superintendent’s recommendation to fill the Bassett High School Head Boys’ Basketball coaching position at its June 25 meeting.

Mr. A. DeMario Mattox will be the Head Boys’ Basketball Coach at Bassett High School. Mattox, who has served as an advisor and instructor in the PHCC Upward Bound program since 2011, has also served students as a coach and assistant coach in Virginia and North Carolina since 2012.

“I’m honored and excited to be the next Head Coach at Bassett High! My goal for this program is to focus on a few key concepts; character development, skill development, time, encouragement, dedication, and teamwork. My hope is to help mold these young men into bright, brave and respectful individuals on and off the court and to build a program that focuses on skill development which will allow my players to compete at the highest level. The encouragement, dedication and time these young men will put in will help build a solid teamwork foundation that will create success at an optimal

level,” said Mattox.

The appointment was approved by the School Board after reconvening from closed session. “I’m excited to welcome Mr. Mattox to our Bengal family. I’m impressed with Mr. Mattox’s enthusiasm and passion for the game of basketball. Even more impressive is his aspiration to build character and leadership in our student-athletes. It’s important to me that we have a coach who cares about our players’ moral development and emotional intelligence just as much as their athletic performance. I look forward to working with Mr. Mattox as he builds character, leadership, and sportsmanship in our players while teaching them the fundamentals of basketball. I’m confident that he will have a positive impact on our players and mold them into respectable young men,” said Mrs. Tiffiny Gravely, BHS principal.