Rockingham Investigators Seek Leads on Drive-By Shooting

On Wednesday October 14, 2020 at around 10:38 a.m., Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a call of shots fired from a vehicle at another vehicle that was stationary on the side of the road on Parkdale Rd. in Gibsonville (inside Rockingham County).

Upon the arrival of Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies, three individuals were located that were working on their vehicle on the side of the road at that location. They told Deputies that a Red in Color Ford pickup truck had passed by them and fired several shots from the vehicle, at which time they fled for safety. Deputies located spent shell casings in the roadway and observed that their vehicle had what appeared to be damage from bullets in four (4) locations on the vehicle. Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies were unable to locate the suspect truck. No one was injured. The victims were unfamiliar with the suspect truck or its occupants.

Anyone who may have information about this drive-by shooting damaging property is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.