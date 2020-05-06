Primland Raises $62,000 for Employee Benefit Fund

Primland, the boutique resort located on 12,000 acres in the Blue Ridge Mountains, generated $62,000 for furloughed workers through the recently completed Primland Cares benefit auction.

“The coronavirus caused several Primland team members to need some assistance, and we wanted to give back,” said Primland Vice President Steve Helms.

Primland guests, clients, and friends had the opportunity to bid on a variety of items – spa getaways, golf rounds, sports shooting, lodging packages, private wine tasting, mountain fly fishing, treehouse romance package, and exclusive golf sessions with PGA TOUR Champions member Jay Haas.

In addition to the Primland Cares benefit auction, Primland is providing school lunches for the local community every Monday at Ararat and Meadows of Dan elementary schools. “Most of our team comes from the local communities. Primland Cares and the weekly lunches were created to assist our staff and the surrounding area,” said Helms, a Patrick County High School graduate.

Primland is scheduled to reopen on May 21, following all recommended guidelines and procedures from the CDC and Governor Ralph Northam. For more information about Primland, visit Primland.com, or call 866.960.7746.