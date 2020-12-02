Staff Regional

Patrick County gets two new emergency communication cell towers

First responders in Patrick County received a major communications boost at the end of October when two new FirstNet cell sites went live in the county. AT&T Public Affairs spokesperson Daniel Langan and AT&T Corporate Communications spokesperson Karen Twomey explained in a release that FirstNet is a nationwide wireless broadband network dedicated to public safety and eventually will operate entirely on its own spectrum, known as Band 14.