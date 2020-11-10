Man wanted on multiple assault and firearm charges

Danville Police are searching for Joseph Lee Loftis, 29, who is wanted on multiple warrants stemming from a domestic incident.

Over the weekend, Loftis assaulted his girlfriend and held her against her will. The victim was eventually able to get away and get help. Officers obtained warrants on Loftis for abduction, strangulation and brandishing a firearm in relation to this incident.

Police also charged Loftis with breaking and entering and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for a second, but related incident.

Police have been unable to located Loftis and ask that anyone with information on his location please contact the Danville Police Department at the information listed below.