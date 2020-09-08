Man charged in the shooting of Danville woman

Danville Police charged Raheem Supreme Chambliss, Sr. with second-degree murder in the Sunday morning homicide of Lashanda Deshazo.

Chambliss, age 35, was arrested Sunday afternoon in Danville on an outstanding capias. Investigators obtained the warrant for murder Monday afternoon and it was served on Chambliss while he was being held in the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

The evidence in the investigation indicates that Chambliss and Deshazo knew one another and the motive for the shooting was drug-related. At this point in the investigation, detectives do not have reason to believe there are any other suspects at large.

Chambliss is from Danville and he is being held in the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Jail without bail.