Danville Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify two individuals who stole cash from several electronic skilled gaming devices.

The thefts happened at two different convenience stores Sept. 6. The individuals manipulated the machines and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. They were operating a light-colored newer model SUV or a green Chevrolet Caprice.

Anyone with information in this case please contact us at 434-793-0000.