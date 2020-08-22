Father charged with homicide in death of 8-month old

Danville Police charged Danville resident Kanyon Wade Guthrie, 22, with felony homicide and felony child abuse in the death of his 8-month old son. Police charged and arrested Guthrie Thursday in Danville without incident.

This investigation began on June 12, 2020, when medical staff at SOVAH Health notified police about the child’s death. Family members found the child in the house unresponsive, called 911 and EMS transported the child to the hospital.

Police immediately began a thorough investigation that resulted in yesterday’s charges based on evidence and collaboration with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.