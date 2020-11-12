Ararat man arrested in shooting incident

An Ararat man has been arrested following a shooting, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Sammy Wayne Smith, 48, of 217 Triple Smith Lane, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, brandishing a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The incident unfolded shortly after midnight on Tuesday when a male victim heard someone drive by his home in the Dry Pond area of the county and fire several shots. The sheriff stated that the victim got into his car and caught up to the the suspect vehicle and began to follow the it. The suspect vehicle turned onto Ararat Highway off of Route 103, slowed down, and allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle. The sheriff stated that the victim’s car was struck by gunfire, but the victim fortunately was not injured. Smith advised that the victim knew the suspect and was able to identify him.

The sheriff’s office’s tactical response team executed a search warrant on Smith’s home at approximately 8:30 AM Tuesday morning where he was taken into custody. The sheriff indicated that Smith was in possession of a 9mm handgun at the time of his arrest. 9mm shell casings were collected at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Investigator Linda Martin at 276 694 3161 or Sheriff Smith at 276 692 7012

Smith is being held without bail in the Patrick County Jail.