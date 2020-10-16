Lawrence E. Cole, 86 of Wilmington, NC, (formerly Bassett, Virginia), passed peacefully Thursday morning with the rising of the sun, at Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center, Wilmington, NC, October 15, 2020, to reunite with his beloved wife Edna Pickett-Cole.

Lawrence, born in Lee County, Virginia June 17, 1934, was preceded in death by his parents; George W. and Millie Harvey-Cole, his wife Edna, son James Edward Cole, and three brothers; George, Thomas, and James Monroe Cole. He was the owner of Riverside Auto and body shop in Fieldale.

Lawrence, leaves daughter; Joyce Edwards, grandsons; Jason and Micah Day, their wives Melissa and Kaley respectively, and his great grandchildren Amelie Day, Micah Stanley and Kenna Farmer. Lawrence leaves three loving sisters; Mary Watson, Judy Harvey and Brenda Steel.

Gunnery Sargent Lawrence E. Cole was a mentor and living example of dignity and honor to all who knew him. Lawrence was a Military Veteran (USMC). He toured in the US, Okinawa, Vietnam, Korea and Japan. His love for country was unyielding.

Lawrence (The Gunny), exemplified each of the Marine Corps’ 14 Leadership Traits; Bearing, Courage, Decisiveness, Dependability, Endurance, Enthusiasm, Initiative, Integrity, Judgment, Justice, Knowledge, Loyalty, Tact, and Unselfishness. He was a true and loving archetype to grandsons Jason and Micah.

The Cole family will receive friends and family from 12:30-1:30PM, Tuesday, October 29, 2020 in the Bassett, Funeral Service Chapel, 3655-3665 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, VA. The Funeral will follow at 2:00PM and will be held Outside at Roselawn Burial Park, 103 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, VA. Lawrence was a member of the Church of God, Bassett, Virginia, who’s Pastor Josie Foley will be officiating. Lawrence Cole will be laid to rest next to his wife and son at Roselawn.

Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett will be serving the Cole family.