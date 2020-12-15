Winter storm to hit Northeast with heavy snow, near blizzard conditions

By MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — One storm is gone and another much stronger one is on the way for the Northeast.



Monday’s storm brought relatively light snow for the Northeast with inland areas getting 1 inch to as much as 6 inches from West Virginia to Vermont, while most of the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C. to Boston got just rain.



A second storm is already on the move out of Colorado and into the Plains with a winter storm warning for Oklahoma again with locally up to half a foot of snow possible for western Oklahoma.



By Wednesday, the storm system will move east and reform off the East Coast into a coastal storm.



By Wednesday late morning, the snow should start in Washington, D.C. and in Philadelphia by noon or early afternoon and in New York City sometime mid-afternoon.



Snow will be heavy at times in Washington, D.C. for a short time before changing to a mix of rain, sleet and snow.



In Philadelphia, snow will be heavy at times in the afternoon and evening until a mix of sleet and rain could work its way into the city in the evening.



In New York City, snow will be heavy at times on Wednesday evening and Wednesday night and there is still a chance that snow could mix in New York City with some sleet that will cut down on the snowfall totals.



Snow will not arrive into Boston until after dinner time and late evening but will be heavy at times through the night.



By Thursday morning, snow will end in Washington, D.C. but will continue in Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.



Snow will be ending in Philadelphia by mid-morning, in New York City around noon or early afternoon and Boston in the afternoon.



The snowfall totals for the major I-95 corridor cities could be up to 2 to 4 inches in Washington, D.C., 6 to 12 inches in Philadelphia, 8 to 14 inches in New York City and 6 to 12 inches in Boston.



The heaviest snow will be from western Virginia, Maryland and into Pennsylvania, northwest New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and into central Connecticut, where some areas could see up to 20 inches of snow.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.