US sets another record high in daily COVID-19 cases, 10 million Americans now infected

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — The United States, as of 2 p.m. Monday, exceeded more than ten million reported cases of COVID-19.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University finds that, as of early Tuesday morning, nearly 10,030,000 people in the U.S. tested positive for the contagious virus.

That number is expected to climb rapidly as the nation continues reaching new record highs in daily positive COVID-19 test results.

128,000 confirmed cases came back on Saturday and, on Sunday, an additional 105,000 cases were reported — pushing the nation’s weekly total of new cases past 715,000.

With those numbers comes the grim reports that hospitalizations are also climbing, with most of the country reporting numbers higher than the previous highs seen in the late spring and early summer.

The university also documented over 238,000 reported COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., which is just under 19 percent of the world’s total fatalities from the virus.

Hope may be on the way after Monday’s announcement that Pfizer reportedly developed a vaccine that is 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19.

“The vaccine was proven to be very efficacious, overwhelmingly,” Pfizer CEO Doctor Albert Bourla told Good Morning America on Monday. “We feel very good about the safety.”

Doctor Anthony Fauci commended reports, saying that it was “just extraordinary” that the vaccine has such a high efficacy rate. “Not very many people expected it would be as high as that,” he added.

Shortly after the news broke regarding the potential vaccine, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared more than 830 points with Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, calling the news a “game-changer.” Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.