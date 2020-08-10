(NEW YORK) — Here are today’s In Crisis headlines:



Protests continue in Portland; Seattle to vote today on defunding police

Police in Portland, Oregon declared a riot Sunday night as some 200 protestors marched on a police union building in the city. Police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly after some protestors threw objects at responding officers, according to The Oregonian. Sunday marked the 74th consecutive night of protests in Oregon’s capital city since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May sparked worldwide protests. Meanwhile, in Seattle, Washington, the city council is expected to vote today on a motion to cut the police budget by as much as 50%, KOMO TV reports. Supporters say the slashed funds could be put toward social services, while opponents claim defunding the police will make it more difficult to keep the city safe. Protesters for and against the funding cut demonstrated outside of City Hall in Seattle Sunday.



COVID-19 numbers

Here’s the latest data on COVID-19 coronavirus infections and deaths.



Latest reported numbers globally per Johns Hopkins University

Global diagnosed cases: 19,977,261

Global deaths: 731,570. The United States has the most deaths of any single country, with 162,938.

Number of countries/regions: at least 188

Total patients recovered globally: 12,127,638



Latest reported numbers in the United States per Johns Hopkins UniversityThere are at least 5,045,464 reported cases in 50 states + the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. This is more than in any other country.

U.S. deaths: at least 162,938. New York State has the greatest number of reported deaths in the U.S., with 32,774.

U.S. total patients recovered: 1,656,864

U.S. total people tested: 61,792,571



The greatest number of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is in California, with 559,746 confirmed cases out of a total state population of 39.51 million. That is second only to Sao Paulo, Brazil, which has 627,126 cases, as the most reported cases of any single region in the world.



COVID-19 headlines

More than five million COVID-19 cases now in the US

Yet another grim milestone was passed over the weekend when the total number of reported COVID-19 infections in the U.S. topped five million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, there were 5,045,464 reported cases in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Guam. Over 11% of those cases are in California alone, which as of Monday morning reported 559,746 confirmed cases. Five states account for more than 40% of total infections in the U.S.: California, Florida, Georgia, New York and Texas. Texas is reporting its highest seven-day average test positivity of the entire pandemic, spiking sharply last week to 19.41%. Even so, overall infection rates in the U.S. have recently begin trending down, though COVID-19 deaths are on the rise and other states are showing marked infection increases.



President Trump’s coronavirus relief measures draw bipartisan criticism

President Trump spoke in terms of victory Sunday night, one day after signing four executive actions the White House says will extend $400 unemployment benefits – down from $600 – through year’s end, as well as postpone payroll taxes and waive student debt payments for the same period, and ostensibly prevent people from being evicted from their homes. But lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are criticizing the measures and questioning both their effectiveness and their legality. Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska called the measures “unconstitutional slop,” asserting, along with others in Congress, that the president doesn’t have the legal authority to do many of the things the measures purport to do. Democrats and Republicans have said delaying payroll taxes will do little to help American workers. There’s no indication yet on when the $400 extra funds will show up in unemployment checks, while New York’s Andrew Cuomo is among governors balking at states having to foot 25% of the costs. And while the White House claims Trump’s order will halt evictions, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos notes the measure only directs the administration to find a way to help people and identify federal funds.

