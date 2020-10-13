(NEW YORK) — Here are today’s In Crisis headlines:



COVID-19 numbers

Here’s the latest data on COVID-19 coronavirus infections and deaths.



Latest reported numbers globally per Johns Hopkins University

Global diagnosed cases: 37,857,361

Global deaths: 1,091,695. The United States has the most deaths of any single country, with 215,089.

Number of countries/regions: at least 188

Total patients recovered globally: 26,314,126



Latest reported numbers in the United States per Johns Hopkins UniversityThere are at least 7,804,660 reported cases in 50 states + the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. This is more than in any other country.

U.S. deaths: at least 215,089. New York State has the greatest number of reported deaths in the U.S., with 33,301.

U.S. total patients recovered: 3,106,728

U.S. total people tested: 116,428,059



The greatest number of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is in California, with 858,377 confirmed cases out of a total state population of 39.51 million. That ranks third in the world after Maharashtra, India, which has 1,535,314 reported cases, and Sao Paulo, Brazil, which has 1,038,344 reported cases.



Johnson & Johnson pauses vaccine trial after participant becomes ill

Johnson & Johnson has temporarily halted its ongoing phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial “due to an unexplained illness in a study participant,” according to a company statement Monday. The statement goes on to say pauses of this kind “are not uncommon in clinical trials,” and that “it is not always immediately apparent whether a participant received a study treatment or a placebo.” A phase 3 human trial, often involving thousands of participants, is the last step before a drug’s authorization or approval. The Johnson & Johnson trial is the fourth-largest COVID-19 vaccine phase 3 trial in the U.S., after Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. The latter company itself temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine trial last month, for similar reasons. According to The New York Times, there are currently 11 vaccines in phase three trials around the world.



Trump boasts he feels “immune” and “powerful” at first rally since COVID-19 diagnosis

At his first campaign rally back since his COVID-19 diagnosis was revealed, President Trump declared Monday night that he was not only “immune” to the virus, but felt so “powerful” that he could jump into the crowd and “kiss everyone…I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women.” The president spoke for just over an hour to a packed crowd in Florida, less than his standard 90 minutes-plus speech length. But just a week after his hospital discharge, Trump had no coughing fits Monday night nor showed any visible signs of illness.



Also Monday, a new memorandum from President Trump’s physician stated that he had tested negative for COVID-19 “on consecutive days” using Abbott rapid testing. “I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card,” Dr. Sean Conley writes in the memorandum. The president’s doctor says the consecutive rapid tests were assessed in conjunction with other measurements to determine that the president is “not infectious to others.” The president is scheduled to hold another rally tonight in Johnstown, PA.



Meanwhile, more than half of U.S. states are seeing an increase in new COVID-19 cases, with five states reporting a jump of more than 50% in one week. There are currently at least 7,804,660 reported cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 215,089 reported deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.