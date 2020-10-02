President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19

(WASHINGTON D.C.) — President Donald Trump announced Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now in mandatory quarantine.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” President Trump tweeted. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The president’s announcement was confirmed by White House Dr. Sean Conley, who released an official memorandum obtained by ABC News.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” Conley wrote. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalescence.”

Vice President Mike Pence reacted to the shock report, tweeting early Friday, “Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump.”

Pence added he is praying for a “full and swift recovery.

Four hours before the president revealed he and his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus, it was announced that a member of the president’s inner circle had contracted COVID-19 — Hope Hicks, one of the president’s closest advisers.

Hicks was present at the debate on Tuesday in Ohio and, on Wednesday, followed the president to Minnesota for a rally.

Hicks had flown on the president’s helicopter, Marine One, when it departed for Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday from the White House. She was also in the company of the president’s other top advisers Stephen Miller, Dan Scavino and Jared Kushner at the time. None of these individuals wore a mask.

Hicks has started manifesting symptoms of the virus, sources confirm to ABC News, adding that her results came back on Wednesday.

The president has since canceled Friday’s rally due to testing positive for the virus, however, a closed press call on COVID-19 support to “vulnerable seniors” remains on his schedule as of early Friday morning.

Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden has yet to react to reports.

COVID-19 has infected more than 7.27 million Americans and is responsible for the death of at least 207,789 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

