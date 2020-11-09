McCarrick report to be released

The Vatican says it will release a long-awaited and much anticipated report on ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, once the most powerful Catholic figure in the United States. McCarrick was defrocked by the Pope in 2019 after an investigation from the Vatican found rumors of McCarrick being a sexual predator were true. A local priest, Father Mark White, has been removed from his position at parishes in Martinsville and Rocky Mount for critically blogging about McCarrick, his Bishop in Richmond, who worked for McCarrick and even the Pope. White was ordained by McCarrick.