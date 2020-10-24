Deck the halls with social distance: Pandemic putting a pall on holiday cheer, survey finds

(NEW YORK) — Looking forward to the holidays this year? If your answer is an emphatic ‘no,’ take what comfort there is in knowing you’re not alone in your lack of seasonal cheer.

A new survey of 2,000 Americans, commissioned by the emergency home repair company Homeserve, finds that most of us — surprise! — are more focused on the COVID-19 pandemic than we are the coming holidays, with some 70% of respondents saying they feel this coming winter will be their most challenging ever because of it.

About 33% of respondents said the presidential election is a major source of stress, with job insecurity and general quarantine issues, like remote learning and working from home, also making the list. But a majority 52% said it was the pandemic itself that was the major cause of their current stress, with 75% saying they expect to see a surge in cases before the year ends, and 67% saying it’s certainly spoiling their holiday cheer

Interestingly, a recent survey by installment loan company Affirm found that out of 2,000 Americans polled, nearly half — 47% — said they’d already started their holiday shopping. Boredom from being stuck at home was cited as the main reason. Of those, 15% said they’d started their holiday shopping as far back as August.

Not surprisingly, 48% of those surveyed said they planned to do most, if not all, of their holiday shopping online this year.

So look on the bright side: you may not be excited about the holidays, but chances are good you’ll at least receive a lot of presents.

