CDC claims everyone wearing masks will control COVID-19 within 2 months

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — The calls for everyone to wear masks have intensified following a violent spike in confirmed cases and deaths in the U.S., with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing its own dire warning why face coverings should be mandatory.

Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, estimated that if every American wore a face mask, COVID-19 cases would be quickly brought under control.

“If we all rigorously did this, we could really bring this outbreak back to where it needs to be,” he said, claiming that wearing a mask is “the most powerful weapon we have.”

Should more people in the U.S. comply, he believes the pandemic will be contained within one to two months.

“I really do believe if the American public all embraced masking now and we really did it, you know, rigorously … I think if we can get everybody to wear a mask right now, I really do think over the next four to six, eight weeks, we can bring this epidemic under control,” Redfield said.

The CDC director also stressed that wearing a mask is “not a political issue — it is a public health issue.”

Redfield was also pleased to see Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump wear a mask in public recently, saying “we need them to set an example.”

The CDC director maintained an apprehensive outlook toward the start of flu season in the fall and early winter, telling the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday, “I do think the fall and the winter of 2020 and 2021 are going to be probably one of the most difficult times … in American public health because of … the co-occurrence of COVID and influenza.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.