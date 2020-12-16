Ahead of holiday travel, CDC warns gatherings spread COVID-19 more than school

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) Children are more likely to contract COVID-19 at a gathering than at school, a new CDC report found. The report suggests that, at school, children are more likely to wear masks and social distance.

The report says children and young adults who are infected with coronavirus “were more likely than were similarly aged participants who had negative test results to have had reported close contact with a person with confirmed COVID-19 and less likely to have had reported consistent mask use by students and staff members inside the school facility.”

The report comes ahead of another expected surge in holiday travel, with health officials saying that the beginning of the Thanksgiving surge are starting to hit around the nation.

Hospitals, already overwhelmed with patients, say admittance levels reached a new high with 110,000 patients confirmed to be hospitalized across the nation. This is the ninth consecutive day the daily hospital level has broke a record.

The U.S. added 2.9 million cases in the first two weeks of December and is set to be the worst month on record since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday morning, COVID-19 infections have surpassed 16.7 million in the U.S. and the nation’s death toll has crossed 303,000 — says Johns Hopkins University.

