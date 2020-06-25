West Piedmont Health District confirms two COVID-19 fatalities in Patrick County

The Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District has confirmed that two residents of Patrick County who were ill with COVID-19 have died. VDH will disclose no further information about the patients in order to protect privacy and out of respect for the departed and their families.

“Sadly, we have experienced the first COVID-19-related fatalities among residents of Patrick County,” said Kerry Gateley, M.D., director of the West Piedmont Health District. “On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to these persons’ friends and loved ones.”

“Unfortunately, we’ve learned that those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19,” said Dr. Gateley. “Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible.”

In some patients, especially those at-risk patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions, like diabetes, heart or lung disease or compromised immune systems.