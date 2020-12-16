Weather related announcements

Closings and delays for Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020:

Henry County Public Schools – Due to potentially icy roadways in the early hours of the morning, HCPS will operate on a 2-hour delay. Twelve-month staff will report on a 1-hour delay (employee code 1). Science SOL Tests will still be administered at the secondary level, also on a 2-hour delayed schedule. Students planning to participate in SOL testing will receive additional details this evening. Student meal pickup will take place at each school on the regular schedule on Thursday afternoon. Meal delivery will take place Friday morning on the regular schedule as well. There will not be a meal pick up on Friday afternoon.

Patrick County Public Schools – Due to expected icy road conditions tomorrow, will have a virtual learning day for students. School meals scheduled for tomorrow will now be moved to Friday, December 18th. Twelve-month employees will report at 12:00. Please note that further announcements may be made should conditions change.

From VDOT:

A winter storm continues to impact travel in southwestern Virginia. Crews and contractors with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) have been treating icy roads by applying salt and abrasives since early this morning.

With precipitation continuing and temperatures at or below freezing, slick spots or icy conditions have been reported on roads throughout the western portion of the Commonwealth.

VDOT suggests that residents continue to avoid nonessential travel. Road conditions are expected to improve once the precipitation stops and temperatures rise.

For the afternoon commute, drivers should expect roads to be covered with ice or patches of ice. Roads that appear wet may actually be icy.

Neighborhood streets and secondary roads (those numbered 600 and above) and those in cooler spots or in higher elevations are more likely to have ice. Motorists also should use extra caution on bridges, ramps, shaded spots and overpasses where ice may form first.

For the overnight hours, moisture on roads may refreeze if temperatures dip low enough. Drivers should also watch out for downed trees tonight as ice accumulation and any wind may cause them to fall into roadways.

To report downed trees on state maintained roads, contact VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (7623) or go to http://www.virginiadot.org and click on the Report a Road Problem link.

Travelers can get real-time information on road conditions, traffic incidents and congestion on Virginia roads by using VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the www.511Virginia.org website and phone system, which can help travelers plan their routes accordingly.