Stuart teenager dies in vehicle crash

Virginia State Police Trooper M.S. Zola is investigating a two vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Jun 24) at 9:45 p.m. on Route 57, two tenths of a mile east of Route 844 in Patrick County.

A 2000 Chevrolet Lumina was traveling east on Route 57, when the vehicle came upon a 1996 Honda dirt bike which was also traveling east on Route 57. The Chevrolet swerved to the left to avoid the motorcycle at the same time the motorcycle swerved to the left to avoid the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet struck the motorcycle from the rear, ejecting the driver.

The driver of the Honda was identified as Darren Leland Michaud, 17, of Stuart, Va. Mr. Michaud was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.