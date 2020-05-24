Stuart man arrested in Henry County after shooting in Eden

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators have charged and arrested Justin Antonio Hatcher, 30, of 2252 Creasy Chapel Rd. Stuart, Va. in connection to the shooting of a female at 123 Ward Rd. Eden.

Saturday Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Parkview Mart located at 14980 NC 87 Eden, NC, in response to a shooting that just occurred. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with Ms. Kendra Danielle Cabiness, 26.

Cabiness stated that Justin Hatcher had shot her in the upper right leg at 123 Ward Road Eden, NC, and then he fled on foot. Cabiness drove herself to Parkview Mart and called Sheriff’s Deputies. She was airlifted to a Triad area hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following a manhunt for Hatcher, which lasted from approximately 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., he was located taken into custody by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office just across the state line into Virginia. Hatcher is currently in the Henry County Jail for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury obtained by Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators in connection to today’s incident on Ward Rd.