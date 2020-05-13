State Police investigating Henry County homicide

The Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Division has been asked by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a death in Henry County.

A female was found deceased in a home this morning, in the 1300 block of Wingfield Orchard Road in Henry County. The Virginia State Police was contacted at approximately 10:00 a.m. by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the death investigation.

Police are currently looking for a 2010 Red Jeep Compass, with a Virginia Registration of VFV 5461 that is missing from the home. Anyone with information on the location of this vehicle, please contact the Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959.

UPDATE:

The Virginia State Police have located the 2010 Red Jeep Compass in Franklin County. Investigators are now processing the vehicle for evidence. Investigators are questioning several individuals which may have knowledge of the events relating to this morning’s incident.

More information has been promised today from the State Police pertaining to the victim in this investigation.