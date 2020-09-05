Join us on WHEE-AM1370 for the the Xfinity race from Darlington. Coverage begins at noon. Then join us tonight as the Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves at 7:10 p.m.

The Atlantic Coast Conference reworked its football schedule to allow each team to play 11 games and to incorporate Notre Dame, which is giving up its cherished independence in a year turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic. The ACC’s university presidents approved plans for a schedule with 10 conference games and one non-conference, and for pushing back both the first week of the season (from Labor Day weekend to the weekend of Sept. 12) and the league championship game (from Dec. 5 to either Dec. 12 or 19).

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race has officially been canceled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The race was scheduled to be run on September 26.

The Virginia High School League released drafts of dates for all three high school sports seasons to be played this fall, all of which included weeks in the schedule for postseason and state tournament play. The plan will have the winter, fall, and spring sports seasons all played in succession between the months of December and June.