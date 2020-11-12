Sovah Health currently has 35 COVID-19 patients

Sovah Health has established a regular update to share information with the public related to COVID-19 including the status of hospital operations and the safety measures being taken to protect our patients, staff, and community. These updates will be delivered every two weeks by various clinical and physician leaders and will be available on the hospitals’ social media channels and website.

As of November 11, 2020: Currently, Sovah Health has approximately 35 patients across both campuses, with 20 located in Martinsville and 15 in Danville, who have tested positive and are being treated for COVID-19 in our hospitals. This amount is the same since our last update was provided on October 28, 2020. At this time, our hospital has adequate capacity to meet patient needs, including in critical care and intensive care.

This week, Dr. James McKay, Hospitalist, shares information on how to stay safe this holiday season. As we continue to fight COVID-19 and work to slow the spread in our community, it’s a good idea to take a moment and rethink how we celebrate during the upcoming holiday season.

Sovah Health continues to take all the necessary precautions to protect our patients and staff from COVID-19, including limiting entry points to the facility, screening all individuals for symptoms of COVID-19, universal masking, and maintaining a limited visitor protocol.

Sovah Health reminds the public to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene and wearing a mask or face covering while in public.