Senator Warner to hold Social-Distanced “Community Check-up” with Local Leaders in Martinsville

Alexandria, VA — Today, August 25, Senator Warner will hold a social-distanced community check-up with local leaders in Martinsville. At the event, he will discuss the ongoing Covid-19 public health crisis and the steps our country needs to take for our economy to recover.

He will also discuss his efforts to increase access to broadband across the state of Virginia. With COVID-19, remote learning and working from home is at an all-time high. As governor, Warner installed more than 800 miles of broadband. As Senator he brought millions in funding to expand rural broadband in Virginia. As COVID-19 impacts schools and jobs everywhere, Warner introduced legislation to help ensure adequate home internet connectivity for K-12 students during the coronavirus pandemic and has sponsored The Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act, legislation which will seek to address the digital divide by investing $100 billion to build high-speed broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved communities.

The meeting will take place at the New College Institute Lecture Hall C, 191 Fayette St, Martinsville. All participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.