The following is a list of forecasted highway projects that may impact traffic traveling in Henry County. (Note – this list is unchanged from last week)

Installation is underway for two emergency pipe replacements on Route 220 Business. The locations of the pipe replacements will be 0.03 mile North Speedway Road and on Route 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway). Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August 2020.

A project to improve safety at the intersection where Route 220 connects with Route 220 Business and Route 688 is set to begin on May 4. The construction of directional islands will prevent left turn movements from the intersecting roads and a left turn lane will be added to facilitate U-turns on Route 220 at the crossover immediately south of the intersection. The completion date is scheduled for late 2020.

Construction is underway for safety improvements on Route 220. Alternating lane closures will be in place. Work will include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrail from Route 1210 (Dyer Street) to the Franklin County line. The completion date is scheduled for October 23, 2020.