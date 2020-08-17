Ridgeway man arrested for Bassett robbery

On August 17, 2020, at 6:51 am, the Martinsville – Henry County 911 Center received a call in reference to a robbery of an individual that occurred in the parking lot of 6311 Virginia Ave., Bassett, Virginia. According to the victim, the suspect approached his vehicle and produced a handgun. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of U.S Currency at gunpoint. Geno Clark was identified as the suspect. Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office located Clark walking in the 1500 block of Virginia Ave., Collinsville, Virginia.

Geno Antonio Clark, 25, of 323 Glen Oak Circle, Ridgeway, Virginia, was arrested and charged with one count of robbery, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon. He is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bail.

Anyone having information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.