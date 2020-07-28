Police investigating shooting after wounded man was dropped off at hospital

On July 26, 2020, at approximately 7:53 pm, the Martinsville/Henry County 911 Center received a call of a shooting victim that was dropped off at the emergency room of the Sovah Health – Martinsville hospital. The female individual that transported the victim to the emergency room left the hospital without giving any information.

Jamie Lyn Preston, 37, of 24 Featherstone Dr., Collinsville, Virginia was transported by helicopter from Sovah Health – Martinsville to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Through the course of the investigation, it is believed the incident occurred at the residence of Brittany Monique Williams, 29, of 3634 Hobson Road, in Axton. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of Williams in relation to this incident.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.