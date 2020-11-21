Piedmont Arts Christmas Tree Lighting Goes Virtual

Watch tree lighting online from the comfort of home

Piedmont Arts’ third annual Christmas Tree Lighting is now a virtual event. The tree will be lit during an online ceremony on Thursday, December 3, 2020, starting at 5 pm. Watch from the comfort of home as the Art Garden Christmas tree lights up the night.

“With the new restrictions on events, we have decided to make the Christmas Tree Lighting a virtual only event,” said Programs Coordinator Holly Burton. “We want to keep our community safe, while spreading holiday cheer.”

Just like the sculptures in its Art Garden, the museum’s Christmas tree will be a work of art. Created by Ian Hogg using more than 3,000 lights, the tree will be lit at sunset on December 3 and brighten the Art Garden through New Year’s Day.

To watch the Virtual Christmas Tree Lighting, visit PiedmontArts.org on December 3 at 5 pm for a link, or follow along on Piedmont Arts’ Facebook page at Facebook.com/PiedmontArtsMartinsville.