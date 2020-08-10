Patrick County fatality

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police Senior Trooper K.D. Mabe is investigating a two vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Sunday (Aug 9) at 12:20 p.m. on Route 58, two miles east of Route 620 in Patrick County.

A 2004 Harley Davidson was traveling west on Route 58, when the motorcycle crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Nissan Titan.

The driver of the Harley Davidson was identified as Ronald Eugene Elliott, 70, of Ridgeway, Va. Mr. Elliott was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The Nissan was driven by Michael Lee Hubbard, 76, of Meadows of Dan, Va. Mr. Hubbard was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.