One arrest made, two at-large in Bassett homicide

Daniel Fish

On June 5, 2020 at 22:38pm the Martinsville/Henry County 9-1-1 Center received a call in regards to someone shot at 7 Grace Dr., Apt. #14, Bassett, VA. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Henry County Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.

Upon arrival deputies found a male individual just inside the doorway to the apartment with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. After life saving measures were attempted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Henry County Department of Public Safety, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Robert Wayne Williams, 39, of 237 Huntington Hills Dr., Bassett, VA.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia for has determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Through the course of the investigation multiple suspects have been identified and warrants have been obtained as follows:

Ashleigh Nicole McCallister

Douglas Hampton Gillespie, 25, of 8 Grace Dr., Apt. #3, Bassett, VA – 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Daniel Fish, 37, of 4250 Sunset Dr., Martinsville, VA – 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Ashleigh Nicole McCallister, 23, of 4250 Sunset Dr., Martinsville, VA – 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Douglas Hampton Gillespie was arrested in Live Oak County, TX, where he is in jail with no bond and awaiting extradition to Virginia.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of the other two suspects, Daniel Fish and Ashleigh Nicole McCallister.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.