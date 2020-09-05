Obituaries are updated daily by 9:30 a.m. and are provided by local funeral homes. Send notices to info@martinsvillemedia.com

Obituaries

James Lyle Blankenship, 82, of Martinsville, died Sunday. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

C. Harlowe Bowling, 81, of Ridgeway, died Tuesday. The funeral will be held Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home. Interment will be held in the Woolwine Cemetery.

Geraldine Draper, 90, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. Norris Funeral Service is in charge.

Mary Elizabeth Greer, 73, of Spencer, died Monday. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Norman Jones, 70, of Martinsville, died Monday. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Charles Ray Marshall, 52, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Rebecca Shively Minter, 77, died Sunday. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Charles Donald Purcell, 87, of Ridgeway, died Monday. Services will be held at a later date. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Dorothy “Becky” Rebecca Taylor, 84, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Service.

Janice Plaster Turner, 67, of Stuart, died Tuesday at Forsythe Hospital. Norris Funeral Service in Stuart is in charge.

Caroline Lester Weidhaas, 65, of Stuart, died Sunday. A funeral service will be held Sunday, at 2 p.m. at Moody’s Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will follow at Bouldin Memorial Presbyterian Church, in Stuart. A public viewing will be Saturday, from 12 until 5 p.m.

Wayne J. Williams, 79, of Patrick Springs, died Sunday, at Sovah Health. Norris Funeral Service in Stuart is in charge.