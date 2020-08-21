Martinsville woman dies after jumping from moving vehicle

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R.S. Lawson is investigating an incident involving a motor vehicle which resulted in a fatality. The incident occurred Thursday (Aug 20), at 10:05 p.m. on Route 220, just south of Commonwealth Blvd in Henry County.

A 2004 Ford Ranger was traveling north on Route 220, when a female passenger exited the moving vehicle from the passenger side.

The married couple were both intoxicated and began to argue. The female, identified as April Star Hollandsworth, 28, of Martinsville, Va., jumped from the vehicle, while the vehicle was traveling at speed. She received a head injury when making contact with the ground, and died at the scene.

The driver, Joshua Wayne Hollandsworth remained at the scene and was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

The Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to assist with the incident. The investigation found that the female exited the moving vehicle by her own will; and died as a result of jumping from the moving vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.