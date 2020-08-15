Martinsville Police Investigate Pharmacy Break-In

Martinsville, VA – The Martinsville Police Department is actively investigating the Break &

Entering to the PATHS Community Pharmacy located at 1049 Brookdale St. Martinsville, VA.

The incident occurred on August 9, 2020, at approximately 12:45 AM. Officers and Investigators

processed the scene for evidence.

The Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the following

suspect in connection with the burglary. The suspect appears to be wearing a blue hooded jacket,

green pants, and boots.

The Martinsville Police Department asks that anyone with information about this case to please

contact, Sgt. Durham at 276-403-5330 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 276-63-CRIME (276-632-7463)