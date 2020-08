State Police say 38-year-old Roger Gravely of Martinsville died after he was ejected from his 2017 GMC Yukon about 12:45 this morning. The crash happened on Route 751, just south of October Way in Henry County. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road at a high speed, hit an embankment and overturned several times. Gravely was taken to the Martinsville Hospital where he died. The crash remains under investigation.