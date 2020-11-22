Martinsville man arrested in stabbing incident

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Willie Lee Turner in reference to a domestic incident that resulted in Turner assaulting three household members on November 19, 2020, at 85 Willow Ct., Martinsville, Virginia.

On November 20, 2020, Deputy G. Hagwood observed Turner operating the victim’s stolen car vehicle on Old Liberty Drive. Deputy Hagwood initiated a traffic stop on the car, and Turner was taken into custody without incident. Turner was charged with Malicious Wounding, Strangulation (2 counts), Grand Larceny and Assault & Battery. He is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone having information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information will determine the amount of reward paid.