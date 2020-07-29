Martinsville man arrested for attacking neighbor on Rives Road

On July 23, 2020, at 7:07 AM, the Martinsville Police Department was dispatched to a 911 hang-up call to the address of 900 Rives Rd. Prior to the officers’ arrival, they were flagged down at the intersection of Starling Ave. and Mulberry Rd. by a female who was operating a motor vehicle.

It was determined that this female was the person who called 911 from 900 Rives Rd. The female had been assaulted at 900 Rives Rd. and managed to escape. Officers then continued to 900 Rives Rd. and found the scene of the crime in one of the apartments.

As a result of the investigation, the resident of the neighboring apartment, Randy Jurden Largen, 48, was taken into custody. Largen has been charged with Breaking and Entering with the intent to commit assault and Aggravated Malicious Wounding. Largen is being held in the Martinsville City Jail without bond.

The victim was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where she continues to receive treatment for her injuries.

If anyone has additional information as it relates to this investigation please contact Sgt. Washburn at the

Martinsville Police Department at telephone number 276-403-5322 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 276-63-CRIME (276-632-7463).