Man wanted in shooting turns himself in

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Tylor Evan Wimbush in reference to a shooting that occurred on November 6, 2020 at the Circle K Convenience Store located at 1560 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, VA.

On November 7, 2020, Tylor Evan Wimbush turned himself in at the Henry County Magistrate’s Office. Wimbush was charged with Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. He is currently held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone having information regarding this crime asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.