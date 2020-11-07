Man shot in stomach at Cirkle-K

On November 6, 2020, at approximately 9:56 am, the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call that an individual had been shot in the parking lot of the Circle K Convenience Store located at 1560 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, VA. Deputies arrived on the scene and located the victim in the parking lot; he was alert and coherent.

The victim was identified as Donald James Burton, 32, of Martinsville, VA. Burton suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Mr. Burton was transported to SOVAH Health Martinsville and subsequently air-lifted to Roanoke, Virginia, where he underwent surgery. Burton remains hospitalized.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Donald Burton approached a vehicle in the parking lot. According to witnesses, a brief argument ensued between Burton and an occupant from the vehicle when the suspect fired one shot that struck Burton.

Tylor Evan Wimbush / HCSO

The suspect has been identified as Tylor Evan Wimbush, 19, of Bassett, VA. Burton and Wimbush were acquainted with each other.

Tylor Evan Wimbush has outstanding warrants for malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Wimbush is currently wanted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, he is described as a black male, 5’5”, 140 lbs, black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone having information pertaining to the whereabouts of Tylor Evan Wimbush or this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.