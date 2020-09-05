Local News updated by 7:30 a.m. and periodically throughout the day

Latest Radio Newscast

Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020

Southwestern Virginia Gas Company and Martinsville Fire crews are investigating to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a house Thursday night. Fire crews were called to reports of an explosion and fire at a home on Kenmar Drive in Martinsville. Crews found the house engulfed in flame; the two residents of the house had gotten out safely. The gas company says there is no evidence of any hazardous natural gas leaks, but continues its search of the property.

One person is dead following a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway Thursday. The crash report came in around 2:30 p.m., indicating a two-vehicle crash near milepost 168 in Floyd. One of the drivers was traveling south, crossing the center line and crashing head-on with a vehicle going north. The driver of the first vehicle, 65-year-old Danny Shelton, of Meadows of Dan, died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was flown to a hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

Senator Tim Kaine met with Virginians’ virtually to talk about concerns over the current USPS delays. Kaine spoke to residents from Heathsville, Virginia Beach, Bristow, Midlothian, Richmond, Afton, Charlottesville, Ashburn, Stuart, Newport News, Chesapeake, and Fairfax. Many of their concerns varied from medication delivery complications to voting issues. The senator recently signed a letter demanding answers from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about the operational changes that have caused serious delays for postal customers in Virginia. During the virtual discussion, Kaine encouraged more people to speak out on the issues they face.

Virginia lawmakers gave final approval Friday to legislation aimed at making absentee voting easier in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, including having the state prepay postage and provide drop boxes for absentee ballots. The House of Delegates approved a Senate bill that will allocate $2 million for prepaid postage and also set up a process for voters to correct paperwork issues on improperly submitted ballots. The Senate approved the bill last week, and Gov. Ralph Northam quickly signed it into law after the House approval Friday. Northam, a Democrat, had urged lawmakers to move quickly to approve additional funding for absentee voting, with the presidential election just two months away. States around the country are expecting a big increase in voting by mail because of the ongoing health threat from the coronavirus. Republican President Donald Trump has sharply criticized the Postal Service, which he considers wasteful, and has threatened to oppose extra money to help it handle record levels of mail-in ballots.

High pressure will control the weather pattern through Tuesday, resulting in dry conditions under mostly clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will be below normal today but will return to near normal for the early half of the coming week. Tropical moisture will return early Wednesday, with elevated humidity levels and scattered showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the week. Sunny today with a high of 79. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 55. Sunny Sunday with a high near 81.