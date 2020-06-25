Local coronavirus update

The West Piedmont Health District has confirmed that two residents of Patrick County who were ill with COVID-19 have died. Director Kerry Gateley said he strongly advised everyone to continue to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible.

A look at the numbers… the number of cases in Virginia is 59,946, up from 58,465. North Carolina is at 57,183, up from 53,605. There are 232 cases in Henry County, 179 cases in Rockingham County, 95 in Pittsylvania County, 73 cases in Danville, 70 in the city of Martinsville, 53 in Franklin County, and 39 in Patrick County. Nationwide we are 2,427,448, up from 2,324,956. 1 in 135 people in the U.S. have been confirmed as having the virus.

On Thursday, in a 6-1 vote, the Henry County School Board approved its plan for the new school year, which now needs to be approved by the Virginia Department of Education. According to the plan: Students would attend school in-person two days a week. Three days a week, they would attend in a virtual manner. Parents will also have the option of having their children learn 100% virtually Students and staff will undergo daily health screenings. The school division’s technology team is working to ensure access to the internet outside of each of our schools for families who need to take advantage of the internet in their community. Students will also be able to check out MiFi devices if they need internet support at home.

Martinsville Mustangs baseball begins with an exhibition game today making Martinsville the first city in the state to open a college-level ballgame since the pandemic. There will be 28 home games this year, and the season will extend until mid-August. Attendance will be limited to 50 spectators through the end of the month and expanded to about 800 beginning July 1, when Phase 3 goes into effect.