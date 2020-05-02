HUD allocates second wave of relief funds for low-income Virginians

Funds can be used for personal protective equipment, childcare costs, travel costs to receive testing, among other actions

📢FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT📢 Due to #SocialDistancing re #COVID19 we had to announce this Foster Youth to Independence Funding via video rather than in person Congratulations to @AllentownCityPA Housing Auth & @NRHANorfolk Keep up the Great Work @HUDgov @HUDMidAtlantic

#FYI #HUDR3 pic.twitter.com/sKS05rbnQX — Joe DeFelice (@JoeDeFeliceHUD) April 2, 2020

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Joe DeFelice announced the agency will allocate $11,337,997 in COVID-19 relief funding to help low-income Virginians residing in public housing. The funding, made available by the CARES Act legislation President Trump signed into law on March 27, 2020, will be awarded to Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) across the nation, including 25 agencies in the Commonwealth.

“As a result of President Trump’s strong leadership, we were able to secure necessary funding through the CARES Act to help keep Americans living in public housing safe through these unprecedented times,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “HUD has worked hard to ensure that these funds will reach Public Housing Authorities quickly and efficiently, so they are well equipped to protect their Regional Administrator Joe DeFelice virtually announcing the second wave of COVID-19 funding.residents and staff as we all work together as a nation to combat this invisible enemy.”

Regional Administrator DeFelice made the virtual announcement through a twitter posting @JoeDeFeliceHUD Friday afternoon.

“I commend all of our partners throughout the Mid-Atlantic who are working each and every day to overcome the challenges presented by COVID-19,” added DeFelice. “Leading by example, I’d like to thank Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and City of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney for adding free testing for residents living in Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority communities, including Creighton, Gilpin and Hillside Courts. Their goal is to learn how prevalent the coronavirus is in under-resourced communities. It’s that type of innovative thinking that will help all of us get through this challenging time.”

Of the $11.3 million, $321,226 has been allocated to the Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority which serves the Martinsville and Henry County area.