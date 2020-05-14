Henry County, PSA offices scheduled to reopen Friday

Citizens urged to still use other methods besides in-person visits

Henry County and Henry County Public Service Authority offices will reopen to the public effective Friday, May 15 at 8 a.m., coinciding with the Governor’s rollout of Phase 1 of easing restrictions.

The Henry County Courthouse, Henry-Martinsville Social Services, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office may have different plans on their reopening. Please contact the specific departments directly for reopening plans.

County officials still urge the public to make use of the same methods of payment and communication used during the shutdown, which began April 1.

The online portal for bill payments is www.henrycountyva.gov/paymybill. Telephone numbers for all County and PSA departments can be found at www.henrycountyva.gov.

“One of the things we’ve learned during the shutdown is how effective other communication methods can be,” said County Administrator Tim Hall. “We urge citizens to continue using the drop box in front of the Administration Building, online payment methods, and email or telephone calls. Face-to-face interaction still should be the choice of last resort.”

Social distancing guidelines will be in place for the reopening. Citizens will need to use the six-foot rule within the building, and markings will be placed on the floor outside offices to assist with this request. Hand sanitizer will be readily available.

Citizens also are asked to consider wearing facemasks when inside County facilities.

“The threat of coronavirus is still with us,” Hall said. “Anything we can do to help each other stay safe is in everyone’s best interest. You may not feel sick or think you are at risk, but those around you may be.”

While buildings are reopening, restrictions on using Parks and Recreation playground equipment will remain in place through at least June 10.

“Once Governor Northam acts to remove the moratorium on gatherings of no more than 10 people, we will re-evaluate access to our playground equipment,” Hall said. “We ask for continued patience. We will reopen those facilities as soon as we can.”

Parks and Recreation schedules for the summer are on hold until localities receive further directives from the Commonwealth.

“We want to offer a full schedule of events this summer,” said Roger Adams, Director of Parks and Recreation. “But right now we just don’t know if that will be possible. We will do our best, but we won’t put people at risk.”