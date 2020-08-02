Flash flooding possible as remnants of tropical storm pass-through

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch in effect for our area from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. The area includes north central North Carolina, central Virginia and south central Virginia. Scattered thunderstorms are expected today through Wednesday. A few of these could become strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts and very heavy rainfall resulting in localized flash flooding will be the main threats with any thunderstorms. In addition, heavy rainfall is expected Monday and Tuesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Isaias move northward through eastern Virginia. Significant amounts of rainfall are expected to begin across the forecast area after midnight tonight and increase through the day Monday into Tuesday.

The outer circulation of now Tropical Storm Isaias moving northward from along the central and northern Florida East Coast today to just east of Danville by Tuesday morning. One area that seems likely to see excessive amounts of rain, in the 2-4 inch range, are the eastern slopes of Blue Ridge Mountains, particularly from Watauga County NC northeastward toward Patrick County, or roughly from Boone NC to Meadows of Dan. The other area that could see excessive amounts of rain will be Southside Virginia into Virginia and North Carolina Piedmont or roughly the Danville, Lynchburg, Martinsville, and Reidsville areas. In these areas, 2-4 inches of rain is likely through Tuesday. Most of the rain in this area will occur Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

In the forecast – 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon increasing to 50% tonight and 100% tomorrow. Winds could gust up to 22 mph today. Otherwise mostly sunny and hot today with a high of 91, mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 70. Tomorrow’s high will be 81.