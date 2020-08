The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Henry County until 2:30 this afternoon.

Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain has fallen and flash flooding is ongoing.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bassett, Stanleytown, Fieldale, Sanville, Oak Level, and Collinsville.

Streams at risk include Blackberry Creek, Muddy Creek, Smith River, Grassy Fork, Koger Creek, Jordan Creek, Reed Creek, Bull Run, Horse Pasture Creek, and Beaver Creek.