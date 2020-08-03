Fatality in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police M.L. Gravely is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Saturday (Aug 2) at 3:30 p.m. on A.L. Philpott Highway, near Rocky Knoll Road in Henry County.

A 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling east on Philpott Highway when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch. The vehicle overturned several times.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as George Pierre Greer, 58, of Martinsville, Va. Mr. Greer was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.