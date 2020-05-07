Eastman Board Declares Dividend

The board of directors of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share on the company’s common stock.

The dividend is payable July 10, 2020, to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2020.

Also, at annual meeting, stockholders re-elected directors Humberto P. Alfonso, Brett D. Begemann, Mark J. Costa, Edward L. Doheny II, Julie F. Holder, Renée J. Hornbaker, Kim Ann Mink, James J. O’Brien, David W. Raisbeck, and Charles K. Stevens III to one-year terms; approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the company’s executive officers as disclosed in the annual meeting proxy statement (the “say-on-pay” vote); ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for 2020; and rejected an advisory stockholder proposal requesting that the Board of Directors take steps necessary to permit stockholders to act by written consent without a meeting.

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee with operations in Henry County.